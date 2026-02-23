SEC Aktie
WKN DE: A2AN8G / ISIN: IT0005200453
|
23.02.2026 17:46:46
Investment Advisor Sells Over $3 Million of GPIQ, According to Recent SEC Filing
On February 19, 2026, Wick Capital Partners, LLC disclosed a sale of 58,822 shares of Goldman Sachs ETF Trust - Goldman Sachs Nasdaq-100 Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ), an estimated $3.11 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.According to an SEC filing dated February 19, 2026, Wick Capital Partners, LLC reduced its stake in Goldman Sachs ETF Trust - Goldman Sachs Nasdaq-100 Premium Income ETF by 58,822 shares. The estimated transaction value was approximately $3.11 million, based on average unadjusted closing prices for the fourth quarter of 2025. The fund's quarter-end GPIQ position value fell by $2.43 million, a figure that reflects both trading volume and changes in GPIQ's market price.After the sale, GPIQ represents 1.07% of Wick Capital Partners, LLC's 13F reportable assets.
