Frontier Aktie
ISIN: JP3829500002
|
25.02.2026 01:05:13
Investment Advisor Trims Frontier Group Holdings Stock Worth $3.1 Million, According to Recent SEC Filing
On February 17, 2026, Ancient Art, L.P. reported selling 700,000 shares of Frontier Group Holdings (NASDAQ:ULCC), an estimated $3.10 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.According to a SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, Ancient Art, L.P. reduced its position in Frontier Group Holdings by 700,000 shares in the fourth quarter. The estimated value of the trade, based on the mean unadjusted closing price for the quarter, was $3.10 million. The fund’s quarter-end position in the company was valued at $16.88 million, a net decrease of $2.03 million from the prior period.Ancient Art, L.P. remains a holder of Frontier Group Holdings after the sale, with the position accounting for 3.82% of the fund’s 13F assets under management.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!