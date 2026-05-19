SEC Aktie
WKN DE: A2AN8G / ISIN: IT0005200453
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19.05.2026 16:00:38
Investment Advisor Trims Position in Automotive Supplier, According to Recent SEC Filing
On May 15, 2026, Lonestar Capital Management LLC disclosed selling 656,574 shares of Dauch Corporation (NYSE:DCH), an estimated $4.57 million trade based on the quarterly average price.According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated May 15, 2026, Lonestar Capital Management LLC sold 656,574 shares of Dauch Corporation during the first quarter. The estimated transaction value is approximately $4.57 million based on the quarterly average share price. The quarter-end value of the fund’s Dauch Corporation position fell by $4.93 million, reflecting both trading activity and share price movements.The fund’s Dauch Corporation stake now represents 1.33% of reported AUM, following a sell that reduced its weight to 2.2% from 2.8% in the previous quarter.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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