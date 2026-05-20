SEC Aktie
WKN DE: A2AN8G / ISIN: IT0005200453
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20.05.2026 16:38:52
Investment Advisor Trims Position in Financial Stock, According to Latest SEC Filing
Kennedy Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in QCR Holdings (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 95,767 shares in the first quarter, an estimated $8.34 million trade based on the quarterly average price.According to a SEC filing dated May 13, 2026, Kennedy Capital Management LLC sold 95,767 shares of QCR Holdings during the first quarter. The estimated transaction value was $8.34 million, calculated using the average unadjusted closing price for the quarter. As a result, the fund’s quarter-end position value in QCR Holdings declined by $6.54 million, reflecting both share sales and stock price changes.The fund decreased its QCR Holdings exposure to 1.2058% of 13F AUM after the sale.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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