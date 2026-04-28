SEC Aktie
WKN DE: A2AN8G / ISIN: IT0005200453
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28.04.2026 17:58:14
Investment Advisor Trims Position in U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, According to Latest SEC Filing
On April 28, 2026, Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC disclosed in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing the sale of 852,028 shares of the iShares Trust - iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF(NASDAQ:IBTG), an estimated $19.51 million trade based on the quarterly average price.According to a SEC filing dated April 28, 2026, Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced its holdings in the iShares Trust - iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) by 852,028 shares. The estimated value of the shares sold was $19.51 million, calculated using the average unadjusted closing price over the quarter. The quarter-end value of the position declined by $19.47 million, reflecting both trading and market price effects.Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC was a net seller of IBTG, leaving a stake equal to 0.85% of its 13F reportable assets under management after the trade.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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