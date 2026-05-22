SEC Aktie
WKN DE: A2AN8G / ISIN: IT0005200453
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22.05.2026 15:27:31
Investment Advisor Trims Small-Cap Tech Stock Position by $2.5 Million, According to Recent SEC Filing
Meros Investment Management, LP disclosed on May 14, 2026, that it sold 70,437 shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB), an estimated $2.55 million trade based on the quarterly average price.According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated May 14, 2026, Meros Investment Management, LP reduced its holdings in Photronics by 70,437 shares during the first quarter of 2026. The estimated value of the shares sold was $2.55 million, based on the average quarterly closing price. The net value of the position declined by $1.94 million over the period, reflecting both trading activity and stock price changes.Meros trimmed its PLAB stake, which now represents 0.66% of 13F AUM after the filing.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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