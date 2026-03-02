SEC Aktie
WKN DE: A2AN8G / ISIN: IT0005200453
|
02.03.2026 18:33:46
Investment Firm Adds Nearly $4 Milllion Worth of DYN Shares, According to Recent SEC Filing
Palo Alto Investors LP disclosed an increase of 209,523 shares in Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) in its 13F filing for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, an estimated $3.97 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.Palo Alto Investors LP reported an increase of 209,523 shares in Dyne Therapeutics according to an SEC filing dated February 17, 2026. The estimated value of this trade was $3.97 million, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter. The fund’s quarter-end position in the company increased in value by $12.82 million, a figure that includes both additional shares and price appreciation.Palo Alto Investors LP’s buy lifts its Dyne Therapeutics stake to 4.01% of reported 13F AUM.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!