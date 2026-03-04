SEC Aktie
WKN DE: A2AN8G / ISIN: IT0005200453
|
05.03.2026 00:15:53
Investment Firm Bets Big on TNGX Stock With $9.5 Million Purchase, According to Recent SEC Filing
Boxer Capital Management, LLC disclosed a buy of 1,104,734 shares of Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX), with the estimated transaction value at $9.52 million based on average quarterly pricing, according to a February 17, 2026, SEC filing.According to an SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, Boxer Capital Management, LLC increased its position in Tango Therapeutics by 1,104,734 shares. The estimated transaction value was $9.52 million, based on the average closing price during the fourth quarter of 2025. The fund held 10,876,219 shares at the end of the period, with the position's total value rising by $14.28 million, reflecting both share acquisition and price appreciation.The buy raised the Tango Therapeutics stake to 21.09% of Boxer Capital's 13F reportable AUM as of December 31, 2025
