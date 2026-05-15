SEC Aktie
WKN DE: A2AN8G / ISIN: IT0005200453
|
15.05.2026 16:27:55
Investment Firm Builds New $70.7 Million Position in Bank Stock, According to Recent SEC Filing
On May 13, 2026, Channing Capital Management, LLC disclosed a new position in Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB), acquiring 939,667 shares in an estimated $73.65 million trade based on the quarterly average price.According to a SEC filing dated May 13, 2026, Channing Capital Management, LLC initiated a new stake in Independent Bank, purchasing 939,667 shares. The estimated transaction value was $73.65 million, based on the average first-quarter 2026 closing price. At the end of the quarter, the position was valued at $70.67 million, reflecting both the purchase and subsequent price movement.This new position accounts for 1.8098% of Channing Capital’s 13F assets under management as of March 31, 2026Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!