Belde b Aktie
ISIN: US0774542056
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15.05.2026 15:40:21
Investment Firm Buys $89.5 Million Worth of Belden Shares, According to Latest SEC Filing
On May 13, 2026, Channing Capital Management, LLC disclosed a new position in Belden (NYSE:BDC), acquiring 710,458 shares in a trade estimated at $89.48 million based on average quarterly pricing.According to an SEC filing dated May 13, 2026, Channing Capital Management, LLC reported acquiring 710,458 shares of Belden during the first quarter. The estimated value of the trade was $89.48 million, based on the average closing price over the quarter. The new position closed the quarter valued at $81.58 million, with the net position change reflecting both the purchase and any movement in share price.This was a new position for the fund, representing 2.09% of the fund’s 13F reportable assets under management at quarter-end.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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