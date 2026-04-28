SEC Aktie
WKN DE: A2AN8G / ISIN: IT0005200453
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28.04.2026 17:11:46
Investment Firm Closes the Book on Mattel Position, Sells $12.5 Million Shares, According to Recent SEC Filing
HS Management Partners, LLC fully exited its stake in Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT)in the first quarter, according to an SEC filing dated April 27, 2026. The estimated transaction value was $12.45 million, based on the quarterly average price.According to its SEC filing dated April 27, 2026, HS Management Partners, LLC sold its entire 683,200-share position in Mattel during the first quarter. The estimated transaction value was $12.45 million, calculated using the average closing price between Jan. 1, 2026, and March 31, 2026. The net position value declined by $13.55 million, capturing both the share sale and any stock price changes across the reporting period.This was a full exit from Mattel, leaving the position at 0% of 13F assets under management (AUM).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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