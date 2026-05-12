SEC Aktie
WKN DE: A2AN8G / ISIN: IT0005200453
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12.05.2026 15:01:34
Investment Firm Sells $12.2 Million Worth of Materials Stock, According to Latest SEC Filing
On May 11, 2026, Montanaro Asset Management Ltd disclosed in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing that it sold its entire stake in Trex Company (NYSE:TREX), an estimated $12.17 million transaction based on the quarterly average price.According to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated May 11, 2026, Montanaro Asset Management Ltd reported selling its entire holding of 302,462 Trex Company shares. The estimated transaction value was $12.17 million, based on the average unadjusted closing price for the first quarter of 2026. The fund exited the position completely, with no Trex Company shares or value remaining at quarter’s end.Montanaro Asset Management Ltd fully exited Trex Company; the position now represents none of the 13F AUM.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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