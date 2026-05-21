SEC Aktie
WKN DE: A2AN8G / ISIN: IT0005200453
|
21.05.2026 15:30:13
Investment Firm Sells SaaS Stock Worth $14.2 Million, According to Recent SEC Filing
Pembroke Management, LTD disclosed in a May 13, 2026, SEC filing that it sold 251,249 shares of Q2 Holdings (NYSE:QTWO), an estimated $14.16 million trade based on the quarterly average price.According to a SEC filing dated May 13, 2026, Pembroke Management, LTD reduced its position in Q2 Holdings by 251,249 shares during the first quarter. The estimated value of these sales is $14.16 million, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter. The fund’s remaining stake was valued at $4.35 million as of March 31, 2026. The net position change for the quarter, including both the reduction in shares and price movement, was a decrease of $20.41 million.This was a reduction in holdings; Q2 Holdings now represents 0.63% of Pembroke Management, LTD’s 13F reportable AUM.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!