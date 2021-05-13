Investment in infrastructure for 5G Will Support Sustained Demand for Fiber Optic Cable

CLEVELAND, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fiber optic cable demand is projected to advance 3.0% per year to $3.6 billion in 2025. Single-mode products will remain the bulk of demand, accounting for 73% of sales.

Fiber optic cable has many advantages over the conventional copper-based coaxial and unshielded twisted pair wires that it competes with, and this will support market growth. These advantages include:

higher bandwidth capabilities

longer transmission distances

immunity to EMI and RFI

higher reliability and security

lower maintenance costs

In addition, as communication systems improve, fiber optic cable can often be easily converted to newer, higher capacities by changing network and line terminals that house the laser transmitters, rather than by relaying cables.

Fiber optic technology continues to advance, broadening the scope of use for these products. One technology seeing expanded use is radio over fiber (ROF). In addition to being used to support 5G communications, ROF has potential applications in avionics systems. The use of ROF systems in aircraft would aid in lightweighting while reducing interference issues and addressing long-term concerns about radio spectrum congestion.

These and many more trends are presented in the new study Insulated Wire & Cable.

