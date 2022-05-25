|
25.05.2022 13:00:00
Investment in Sustainable Glass and Metal Packaging in Brazil
LUXEMBOURG, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Group ("Ardagh") has today announced that the location of its previously-announced first glass production facility in Brazil will be at Juiz de Fora, Minas Gerais. The state-of-the-art facility will supply sustainable glass packaging to leading customers in the growing Brazilian market. Production is expected to commence in the first half of 2024 and, when operational, the facility will provide approximately 300 high quality jobs.
The new glass production facility will be co-located in Juiz de Fora with a new multi-line beverage can manufacturing facility being built by Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. ("AMP"), Ardagh's 75%-owned subsidiary. This facility will supply sustainable aluminum beverage cans to leading customers in Brazil, complementing AMP's existing three plants in Jacareí (SP), Alagoinhas (BA) and Manaus (AM).
Ardagh's strong focus on sustainability and the advancement of its ambitious ESG goals will underpin both new investments, which will be among the Group's most environmentally efficient facilities. Following the completion of both investments, Ardagh's presence in Brazil will consist of five production facilities employing more than 1,650 people.
Paul Coulson, Chairman and CEO of Ardagh, said, "These important investments form part of Ardagh's multi-year business growth investment program and support the growth plans of leading brand-owners. Since the Group's entry into the Brazilian beverage can market in 2016, we have consistently invested to grow our business. Following completion of these two investments in Minas Gerais, Ardagh will provide sustainable metal and glass packaging under long-term contracts to our customers in each of Europe, North America and Brazil, as well as sustainable glass packaging in Africa".
Ardagh Group is a global supplier of infinitely recyclable metal and glass packaging for brand owners around the world. Ardagh operates 65 metal and glass production facilities in 16 countries, employing more than 20,000 people with annualised sales of approximately $10 billion.
SOURCE Ardagh Group S.A.
