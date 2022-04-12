|
12.04.2022 21:26:00
Investment Industry Veterans Marc Pinto and Gregory D. Johnson Announce the Formation of Jove Island Capital
JUPITER ISLAND, Fla., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marc Pinto and Gregory D. Johnson are pleased to announce the formation of Jove Island Capital, a private equity firm focused on growing branded consumer products, particularly in the food and beverage space.
With more than 60 years of combined experience in the consumer sector, the Jove Island Capital team helps companies achieve their global ambitions. Messrs. Pinto and Johnson will serve as Co-Chief Executive Officer and Director. Mr. Pinto served as a portfolio manager at Janus Henderson Investors for 26 years. Mr. Johnson is the former Director/Portfolio Manager of Capital Research & Mgmt Co, with more than 27 years of investment experience in a variety of consumer-related sectors. Martin Salomon, formerly of Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC, will serve as Senior Vice President.
"We started our firm with one simple mission: to help owners of great consumer brands realize their vision," said Mr. Pinto. "We are passionate about collaborating with proven management teams to help strong brands accelerate their growth while simultaneously creating attractive returns for our investors."
Attractive competitive dynamics and opportunities to benefit from secular changes in consumer behavior, including shifting consumer demographics, consumer shopping patterns and evolving consumer preferences has created a compelling case for consumer investment. Jove Island Capital partners with founder-owners and executive teams to achieve the next phase in company growth.
"We are thrilled and honored to have a team of industry leaders make up our board of Special Advisors," said Mr. Johnson. "Our collective experience, insights, resources and professional relationships worldwide will be key to helping management teams scale their businesses, drive growth, and increase profitability."
The Jove Island board of Special Advisors include:
- Alan D. Wilson, retired Executive Chairman, President and CEO of McCormick & Company Inc
- Eric Katzman, Co-Chief Investment Officer and Partner for Rockingstone Advisors
- John Yamin, former CEO of ARYZTA Americas
- Juliette Hickman, former investment analyst and investor for Capital World Investors, part of The Capital Group Companies
- Michalis Imellos, non-executive director for Coca-Cola HBC Finance BV
- Rebecca Messina, Senior Advisor with McKinsey & Co
- Ronald Hopkinson, former partner at Cooley LLP
More information about Jove Island Capital can be found at https://www.joveislandcapital.com.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investment-industry-veterans-marc-pinto-and-gregory-d-johnson-announce-the-formation-of-jove-island-capital-301524243.html
SOURCE Jove Island Capital
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerRusslands Angriffskrieg gepaart mit Inflationssorgen: ATX schließt im Plus -- DAX gibt schlussendlich nach -- Asiens Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Handel
Der heimische Markt schließt den Mittwochshandel mit positiven Vorzeichen. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt gab es letztendlich Verluste. An der Wall Street fassen die Anleger zur Mitte der Woche dagegen wieder mehr Mut. In Asien fanden die größten Börsen zur Wochenmitte keine einheitliche Richtung.