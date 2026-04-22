International Aktie
WKN DE: A0LC2G / ISIN: GB00B188SR50
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22.04.2026 18:22:56
Investment Manager Adds New Position in International ETF, According to Latest SEC Filing
On April 21, 2026, One Wealth Advisors, LLC disclosed a new position in iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF (NASDAQ:CORO), acquiring 446,594 shares with an estimated transaction value of $14.36 million based on the quarterly average price.According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated April 21, 2026, One Wealth Advisors, LLC reported a new holding of 446,594 shares in iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF. The estimated transaction value was $14.36 million, based on the average share price during the first quarter. The quarter-end value of the position also totaled $14.36 million, reflecting the initial investment and any price movement during the period.The iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF is structured to deliver international equity exposure by actively rotating allocations among various countries based on market opportunities. The fund leverages BlackRock's research and investment process to dynamically adjust its portfolio, aiming to optimize returns for investors seeking global diversification. Its competitive advantage lies in its active management approach and the ability to respond to changing market conditions across international markets.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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