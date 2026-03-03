SEC Aktie
WKN DE: A2AN8G / ISIN: IT0005200453
|
03.03.2026 15:51:53
Investment Manager Bets Big on PTCT Stock, Adds 41,000 Shares, According to Recent SEC Filing
Palo Alto Investors LP reported a buy of 41,303 shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) in its February 17, 2026, SEC filing, with an estimated transaction value of $3.00 million based on quarterly average pricing.According to a SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, Palo Alto Investors LP increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 41,303 shares during the fourth quarter of 2025. The estimated transaction value for the additional shares was $3.00 million, based on average closing prices for the quarter. The fund’s stake in PTC Therapeutics was valued at $68.66 million at quarter-end, up $15.72 million from the prior period, a change reflecting both increased holdings and price appreciation.Palo Alto Investors LP reported a buy; PTC Therapeutics accounts for 9.56% of 13F reportable AUM as of December 31, 2025.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
