SEC Aktie

SEC für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2AN8G / ISIN: IT0005200453

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
03.03.2026 15:51:53

Investment Manager Bets Big on PTCT Stock, Adds 41,000 Shares, According to Recent SEC Filing

Palo Alto Investors LP reported a buy of 41,303 shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) in its February 17, 2026, SEC filing, with an estimated transaction value of $3.00 million based on quarterly average pricing.According to a SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, Palo Alto Investors LP increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 41,303 shares during the fourth quarter of 2025. The estimated transaction value for the additional shares was $3.00 million, based on average closing prices for the quarter. The fund’s stake in PTC Therapeutics was valued at $68.66 million at quarter-end, up $15.72 million from the prior period, a change reflecting both increased holdings and price appreciation.Palo Alto Investors LP reported a buy; PTC Therapeutics accounts for 9.56% of 13F reportable AUM as of December 31, 2025.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu SEC S.p.A.

mehr Nachrichten