Valmont Industries Aktie
WKN: 858096 / ISIN: US9202531011
|
26.02.2026 15:41:35
Investment Manager Bets Big on Valmont Industries Stock With $13.3 Million Buy, According to Latest SEC Filing
Pennant Select, LLC initiated a new position in Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) during the fourth quarter, acquiring 33,000 shares in a trade estimated at $13.28 million based on quarterly average pricing, according to an SEC filing dated February 17, 2026.According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated February 17, 2026, Pennant Select, LLC initiated a new position in Valmont Industries by purchasing 33,000 shares. The estimated transaction value was $13.28 million, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter. The quarter-end value of the new stake also totaled $13.28 million, reflecting both trading activity and share price movement during the period.This was a new position for Pennant Select, LLC, representing 7.0% of its $188,975,808 in 13F reportable assets as of December 31, 2025.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
