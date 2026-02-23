SEC Aktie
WKN DE: A2AN8G / ISIN: IT0005200453
|
23.02.2026 14:20:33
Investment Manager Bets Big on Varonis Stock, According to Recent SEC Filing
On February 17, 2026, American Capital Management reported a buy of 137,233 shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing, an estimated $5.76 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.According to a recent SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, American Capital Management increased its position in Varonis Systems by 137,233 shares during the fourth quarter of 2025. The estimated transaction value, based on the average closing price for the quarter, was $5.76 million. The value of the position at quarter-end fell by $29.34 million, a figure that includes both the impact of additional shares and changes in share price.The fund increased its Varonis stake, which now represents 2.18% of its 13F reportable assets under management
