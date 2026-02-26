CCC Aktie
Investment Manager Builds Stake in CCC Stock With $15.0 Million Buy, According to Recent SEC Filing
Pennant Investors, LP disclosed a new purchase of 1,850,000 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings (NASDAQ:CCC), with an estimated transaction value of $15.05 million based on quarterly average pricing, according to a February 17, 2026, SEC filing.Pennant Investors, LP reported buying 1,850,000 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings, as shown in a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 17, 2026. The estimated transaction value was $15.05 million, calculated using the mean closing price for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. The value of the fund’s CCC position grew by $13.75 million over the period, reflecting both the share increase and price movements.This was a buy, bringing the CCC stake to 5.08% of Pennant’s 13F AUM as of December 31, 2025.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
