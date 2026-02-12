Real Estate Aktie
WKN DE: A0ES5S / ISIN: AU000000RNC6
|
12.02.2026 15:45:46
Investment Manager Closes the Book on Real Estate Stock, According to Recent SEC Filing
On February 10, 2026, Reinhart Partners, LLC. disclosed in an SEC filing that it sold all 2,208,439 shares of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI), an estimated $64.82 million transaction based on quarterly average pricing.According to an SEC filing dated February 10, 2026, Reinhart Partners, LLC. sold all 2,208,439 shares of Marcus & Millichap in the most recent quarter. The estimated value of the transaction was $64.82 million, calculated using the average share price for the quarter. This sale brought the fund’s position in Marcus & Millichap to zero at quarter end. The position value change was $64.82 million, matching the amount of the sale.The fund fully exited its Marcus & Millichap stake, reducing its exposure by 1.94% of 13F reportable AUM this quarter.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!