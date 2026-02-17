SEC Aktie
Investment Manager Downsizes Position in Global Electronics Supplier, According to Recent SEC Filing
Segall Bryant & Hamill, LLC reduced its holding in Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 20,392 shares in the fourth quarter, an estimated $5.19 million transaction based on average quarterly pricing, according to a February 13, 2026, SEC filing.According to the SEC filing dated February 13, 2026, Segall Bryant & Hamill, LLC sold 20,392 shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter. The estimated transaction value for the sale is ~$5.19 million, calculated using the average closing price over the quarter. The fund’s quarter-end position in Littelfuse was valued at $70.81 million, down $6.99 million from the previous quarter, a change that includes both share sales and price movement.Segall Bryant & Hamill, LLC’s Littelfuse stake now represents 0.96% of its 13F reportable assets under management as of December 31, 2025.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
