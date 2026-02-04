SEC Aktie
WKN DE: A2AN8G / ISIN: IT0005200453
|
04.02.2026 19:22:44
Investment Manager Exits MercadoLibre Position Valued at $13.2 Million, According to Recent SEC Filing
On February 4, 2026, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd reported a complete exit from its position in MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI), having sold 5,638 shares in a trade estimated at $13.18 million based on quarterly average pricing during the quarter ended December 31, 2025.According to an SEC filing dated February 4, 2026, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd fully liquidated its MercadoLibre position, reducing its stake by 5,638 shares. The estimated transaction value was $13.18 million, calculated using the average share price for the quarter. The move eliminated a position that was previously 4.15% of the fund's assets under management, and the quarter-end value of the stake declined by $13.18 million.The fund sold out of MercadoLibre, leaving the position at zero and removing it from reportable assets under management.
