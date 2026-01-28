SEC Aktie

SEC für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2AN8G / ISIN: IT0005200453

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
28.01.2026 22:25:22

Investment Manager Sells $10.1 Million Worth of Blue Owl Stock, According to Recent SEC Filing

Cortland Associates Inc/MO cut its stake in Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL), selling 645,218 shares in the fourth quarter, an estimated $10.09 million trade based on quarterly average pricing, according to a January 28, 2026, SEC filing.According to an SEC filing dated January 28, 2026, Cortland Associates Inc/MO reduced its position in Blue Owl Capital by 645,218 shares during the fourth quarter of 2025. The estimated value of the shares sold was $10.09 million, based on the quarterly average price. The fund's quarter-end position value fell by $13.64 million, a figure that includes both trading and price changes.This was a reduction, not a liquidation, leaving Blue Owl Capital at 2.57% of Cortland’s $792.13 million reportable AUM.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu SEC S.p.A.

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu SEC S.p.A.

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

25.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 4
25.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 4: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
24.01.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
24.01.26 KW 4: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
23.01.26 KW 4: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX freundlich -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legen am Freitag zu. In Fernost weisen die Börsen zum Wochenschluss rote Vorzeichen aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen