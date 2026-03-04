SEC Aktie

WKN DE: A2AN8G / ISIN: IT0005200453

04.03.2026 16:51:47

Investment Manager Sells $5.1 Million Worth of LQDA Stock, According to Recent SEC Filing

Opaleye Management Inc. disclosed in a February 17, 2026, SEC filing that it sold 180,000 shares of Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA), an estimated $5.12 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.According to a SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 180,000 shares of Liquidia during the fourth quarter of 2025. The estimated value of the trade was approximately $5.12 million, based on the average closing price for the quarter. The fund ended the period with 2,435,000 shares, with the quarter-end value of the stake increasing by $25.52 million due to both trade activity and stock appreciation.Opaleye Management Inc. trimmed its Liquidia position, which now accounts for 11.21% of reportable AUM.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
