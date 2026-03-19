SEC Aktie
WKN DE: A2AN8G / ISIN: IT0005200453
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19.03.2026 23:37:01
Investment Manager Sheds 2.4 Million Shares of Utility Stock, According to Recent SEC Filing
On Feb. 17, 2026, ATLAS Infrastructure Partners (UK) Ltd. disclosed in an SEC filing that it sold 2,444,158 shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR), an estimated $115.43 million trade based on the quarterly average price.According to an SEC filing dated Feb. 17, 2026, ATLAS Infrastructure Partners (UK) Ltd. sold 2,444,158 shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter. The estimated transaction value was $115.43 million, calculated using the period’s average closing price. The fund’s quarter-end position value decreased by $99.81 million, reflecting the combined impact of share sales and price fluctuations.Following the sale, Portland General Electric represents 4.66% of the fund’s 13F AUM, down from 10.36% in the previous quarter.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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