Investment video sharing social network and marketplace Stocpick raises $1.8M in funding

TORONTO, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Stocpick Technologies, a Toronto based fintech company building a social network and marketplace for retail investors, raised $1.8 million in seed funding.

The funding round was exclusive to high-net-worth individuals.

The company plans to use its seed funding in expanding the team and continuing to prepare for the scheduled launch of the Stocpick mobile app in Q2, 2022.

Charles Qi, Stocpick's CEO stated, "I am deeply encouraged by the trust and support of our investors. With their support, we will continue making strides towards our vision of creating an innovative technology solution that will empower self-directed investors to make more informed financial decisions."

About Stocpick Technologies

Stocpick is a video-based social platform where investors exchange ideas on stocks and crypto currencies in an engaging video presentation format. The platform also serves as a marketplace enabling content creators to optimally monetize their content.

SOURCE Stocpick Technologies Inc.