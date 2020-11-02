Investments aim to strengthen capabilities of DuPont(TM) Liveo(TM) healthcare silicone solutions

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont™ (NYSE: DD), a globally recognized leader in silicone-based technology and innovations for healthcare, is making significant investments in both capital and resources to strengthen strategic capabilities of its Liveo™ brand healthcare silicone solutions. Underscoring its long-term commitment to the healthcare industry – and confidence in its growth potential – DuPont is investing in innovation, as well as in manufacturing capabilities. These investments are focused on accelerating business growth, addressing key industry challenges arising from global megatrends, and continually improving and expanding DuPont's ability to serve customers.

"We are working in close collaboration with our key customers to help support and drive their leadership in key healthcare industry market segments," says DuPont™ Liveo™ Healthcare Global Business Director Eugenio Toccalino. "As a leader in Biopharma Processing, Pharma Solutions and Medical Devices, we want to enable our customers to achieve a competitive edge and grow their business in these segments. Our customers fully appreciate and reward the value of our specialists and our full commitment to the needs of the healthcare industry all the way down to the patients."

To support customer growth and accelerate new product introductions, the targeted investments include increasing supply capacities with manufacturing improvements at DuPont's Healthcare Industries Materials Site (HIMS) in Hemlock, Michigan, USA. Notable upgrades include extrusion capacity expansion for tubing, a new ISO 7 cleanroom, and ongoing elastomer capacity expansions with new mixing equipment for liquid silicone rubber (LSR) and high-consistency rubber (HCR).

These investments are critical for DuPont™ Liveo™ to continue addressing the key challenges and opportunities in three primary healthcare market segments, namely:

Biopharma Processing, to enable cost-effective, safe manufacturing of biologics used in innovative drugs and vaccines with a wide range of Liveo ™ pharma tubing and overmolded assemblies.

to enable cost-effective, safe manufacturing of biologics used in innovative drugs and vaccines with a wide range of Liveo pharma tubing and overmolded assemblies. Pharmaceutical Solutions, to enable safe, effective new therapeutic drug delivery routes with a unique offering in topical and transdermal solutions, and gastrointestinal active pharmaceutical ingredients.

to enable safe, effective new therapeutic drug delivery routes with a unique offering in topical and transdermal solutions, and gastrointestinal active pharmaceutical ingredients. Medical Devices, to enable safe, convenient and effective diagnostics, monitoring

and treatment at the point of care with a broadening range of specialty medical adhesives and elastomers to support the trend for connected devices and wearables.

"Without question, these investments in the future of healthcare will help strengthen and grow the value of our DuPont™ Liveo™ brand healthcare silicone solutions," Toccalino says. "We believe that DuPont Healthcare will have a positive impact on every level of the healthcare industry value chain."

Dedicated to healthcare, DuPont™ Liveo™ is part of the DuPont Transportation & Industrial business unit (DuPont T&I).

About DuPont™ Liveo™

DuPont™ Liveo™ is a globally recognized leader in silicone-based technology for a broad range of innovations in medical devices, biopharmaceutical processing and pharmaceutical solutions. DuPont high-performance materials help create safer healthcare environments and protect the health of patients and healthcare providers worldwide. We help enable smarter healthcare and positive patient outcomes. More information can be found atliveo.dupont.com.

About DuPont Transportation & Industrial

DuPont Transportation & Industrial (T&I) delivers a broad range of technology-based products and solutions to the transportation, aerospace, electronics, healthcare, industrial and consumer markets. DuPont T&I partners with customers to drive innovation by utilizing its expertise and knowledge in polymer and materials science. DuPont T&I works with customers throughout the value chain to enable material systems solutions for demanding applications and environments. For additional information about DuPont Transportation & Industrial, visit www.dupont.com/transportation-industrial.html.

About DuPont

DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials, ingredients and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, health and wellness, food and worker safety. More information can be found at www.dupont.com.



