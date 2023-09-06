|
06.09.2023 16:00:00
Investopedia Announces Winners of 2023 Best Robo-Advisors
Wealthfront wins best overall robo-advisor for consumers
NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Investopedia announces the winners of the 2023 Best Robo-Advisor Awards, recognizing the top digital financial planning platforms across categories including Best Overall, Best for Beginners, and Best for Sophisticated Investors.
Investopedia's editorial team reviewed dozens of digital investing platforms using its comprehensive rating methodology to determine consumers' best robo-advisor options. Metrics evaluated included product offerings, cost, ease-of-use, education, and customer support.
"Today's investors want robo-advisors that offer the widest range of services at the most competitive price points, all with the option to interact with a real advisor if needed," said Caleb Silver, Editor in Chief of Investopedia. "They also want more educational offerings to teach them how their investing and saving decisions will affect their future. This year's awardees delivered on those wishes with excellent platforms that meet their customers at every level."
Winners of the Investopedia 2023 Best Robo-Advisor Awards:
- BestOverall: Wealthfront
- BestforGoalPlanning: Wealthfront
- BestforPortfolio Construction: Wealthfront
- BestforPortfolioManagement: Wealthfront
- Best for Socially Responsible Investing: M1 Finance
- Best for Sophisticated Investors: M1 Finance
- Best for Low Costs: M1 Finance
- Best for Beginners: Betterment
- Best for Cash Management: Betterment
- Best for Education: Merrill Guided Investing
- Best Mobile App: E*TRADE Core Portfolios
To see the complete list of winners and rankings by category, visit the Investopedia 2023 Best Robo-Advisor Awards page here.
About Investopedia
Investopedia helps more than 13 million monthly U.S. users (Comscore, August 2023) learn how to understand complex financial concepts, improve their investing skills, and learn how to manage their money. Whether in a classroom, a boardroom or a living room, Investopedia's editors and network of financial advisors and experts have answered questions and earned readers' trust since 1999. Investopedia is part of the Dotdash Meredith family of brands.
