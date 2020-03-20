Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Announces Investigation Of Cronos Group Inc.

NEW YORK, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Cronos Group Inc. ("Cronos" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CRON). A complaint has been filed against the Company on behalf of investors that purchased Cronos securities between May 9, 2019 and March 2, 2020.

On February 24, 2020, Cronos stated that it would delay its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2019 earnings release and conference call, previously scheduled for February 27, 2020.

On this news, Cronos' share price fell $0.78 per share, about 10.9%, to close at $6.37 per share on February 24, 2020.

Then, on March 2, 2020, after the market closed, Cronos disclosed that it had requested a 15-day extension for filing a complete Annual Report on Form 10-K with the SEC for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019. Cronos attributed the delay to a "review by the Audit Committee of the Company's Board of Directors, with the assistance of outside counsel and forensic accountants, of several bulk resin purchases and sales of products through the wholesale channel and the appropriateness of the recognition of revenue from those transactions."

On this news, Cronos' share price fell an additional $0.70 per share, or 11.63%, to close at $5.32 per share on March 3, 2020.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Cronos had engaged in significant transactions for which its revenue recognition was inappropriate; (ii) the foregoing would foreseeably necessitate reviews that would delay the Company's ability to timely file its periodic reports; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Post-class period, on March 17, 2020, Cronos announced that its previously issued financial statements for the first, second and third quarters of 2019 should no longer be relied upon and will be restated.

If you are a member of the proposed Class, you may move the court no later than May 11, 2020 to serve as a lead plaintiff for the purported class. You need not seek to become a lead plaintiff in order to share in any possible recovery. If you would like to discuss the complaint or our investigation, please contact us by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling 800-290-1952.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, with offices in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Jersey, has many years of experience in prosecuting investor class actions. For more information about Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, you may visit our website at www.kaplanfox.com. If you have any questions about this Notice, your rights, or your interests, please contact:

Donald R. Hall

KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP

850 Third Avenue, 14th Floor

New York, New York 10022

(800) 290-1952

(212) 687-1980

Fax: (212) 687-7714

E-mail: dhall@kaplanfox.com

Laurence D. King

KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP

1999 Harrison Street, Suite 1560

Oakland, California 94612

(415) 772-4700

Fax: (415) 772-4707

E-mail: lking@kaplanfox.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investor-alert-kaplan-fox-announces-investigation-of-cronos-group-inc-301027215.html

SOURCE Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP