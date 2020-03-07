Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Announces Investigation Of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd.

NEW YORK, March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. ("Tufin" or the "Company") (NYSE: TUFN). A complaint has been filed against the Company on behalf of investors that purchased Tufin ordinary shares in or traceable to the Company's April 11, 2019 initial public offering ("IPO).

On or about April 11, 2019, Tufin conducted its IPO by selling 7.7 million ordinary shares at $14.00 per share.

On January 9, 2020, Tufin announced its preliminary unaudited revenue and non-GAAP operating loss estimates for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019. Tufin stated that it expected to report total revenue in the range of $29.5 million to $30.1 million, compared to its previous guidance of total revenue in the range of $34.0 million to $38.0 million, and that Tufin now anticipates non-GAAP operating loss in the range of $1.1 million to $2.6 million, compared to the Company's previous guidance of non-GAAP operating profit in the range of $0.0 million to $3.0 million. The Company attributed the revenue shortfall to the Company's "inability to close a number of transactions, primarily in North America, that we anticipated would close but did not close by the end of the quarter."

Following this news, Tufin's stock price plummeted $4.14 per share, or approximately 24%, to close at $13.08 on January 9, 2020.

