Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates CarGurus, Inc.

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of CarGurus, Inc. ("CarGurus" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CARG). Investors who purchased CarGurus securities may be affected.

On February 13, 2020, after the market closed, in connection with reporting fourth quarter and full-year 2019 results, the Company issued guidance reportedly below analysts' expectations, including expected first quarter 2020 revenue of between $156.5 million and $159.5 million and expected full year 2020 revenue of between $664 million and $676 million.

On February 13, 2020, the Company also held a conference call during which CarGuru's CEO and CFO both represented that the Company had made the conscious decision to reduce ad load on the Company's site in an effort to improve the consumer experience, increase conversion, drive more leads to dealers and generate greater marketplace subscription revenue over time. CarGuru's CFO also stated "this decision certainly means forgoing short term transactional advertising revenue."

Following this news, CarGuru's shares closed at $25.05, down 26.54%, on February 14, 2020.

