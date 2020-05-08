Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates CNS Pharmaceuticals

NEW YORK, May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("CNS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CNSP). Investors who purchased CNS securities may be affected.

On May 1, 2020, The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced the temporary suspension of trading in the securities of CNS "because of questions regarding the accuracy and adequacy of information in the marketplace about the Company and its securities." According to the SEC, "[t]hose questions relate to, among other things, statements made by CNS and others in press releases to investors issued between March 23, 2020 and April 13, 2020 concerning the Company's business, including the status of development of a drug candidate labeled WP1122, the status of testing WP1122's impact on COVID-19, and the ability to expedite regulatory approval of any such treatment."

