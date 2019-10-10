|
10.10.2019 22:34:00
Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Forescout Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSCT)
NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) has been investigating claims on behalf of investors who purchased shares of Forescout Technologies, Inc. ("Forescout" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FSCT).
On October 10, 2019, Forescout reported preliminary third quarter 2019 financial results, including a revenue miss. Specifically, the Company announced that total revenue for the third quarter is expected to be in a range of approximately $90.6 million to $91.6 million, well below its prior guidance range of $98.8 million to $101.8 million. Forescout also announced that the Company expects a Non-GAAP operating loss for third quarter in the range of $1.6 million to $1.4 million compared to its prior guidance of an operating profit in the range of $2.6 million to $3.6 million.
Forescout's CEO & President Michael DeCesare stated "Q3 results were impacted by extended approval cycles which pushed several deals out of the third quarter. . . ."
On October 10, 2019, Forescout's shares plummeted in midday trading by more than $13, or over 34%, on heavier than usual volume, to about $25.50 per share.
