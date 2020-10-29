Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Raytheon Technologies Corporation for Potential Securities Fraud

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors who purchased shares of Raytheon Technologies Corporation ("Raytheon" or the "Company") (NYSE: RTX). Raytheon is an aircraft manufacturing company.

On October 27, 2020, Raytheon filed its quarterly report for the third fiscal quarter on Form 10-Q with the SEC in which it disclosed that on October 8, 2020, the Company received a criminal subpoena from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) seeking information and documents in connection with an investigation relating to financial accounting, internal controls over financial reporting, and cost reporting regarding Raytheon Company's Missiles & Defense business since 2009.

Following this news, Raytheon's common stock fell by $4.19 per share, or about 7.4%, to close at $52.34 per share on October 28, 2020.

If you purchased Raytheon common stock or other securities and would like to discuss our investigation, please contact us by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling 646-315-9003.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, with offices in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Jersey, has many years of experience in prosecuting investor class actions. For more information about Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, you may visit our website at www.kaplanfox.com. If you have any questions about your rights or interests, please contact:

Frederic S. Fox

KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP

850 Third Avenue, 14th Floor

New York, New York 10022

(646) 315-9003

(212) 687-1980

E-mail: ffox@kaplanfox.com

Laurence D. King

KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP

1999 Harrison Street, Suite 1560

Oakland, California 94612

(415) 772-4704

Fax: (415) 772-4707

E-mail: lking@kaplanfox.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investor-alert-kaplan-fox-investigates-raytheon-technologies-corporation-for-potential-securities-fraud-301162395.html

SOURCE Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP