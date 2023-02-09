09.02.2023 08:00:19

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW)
09-Feb-2023 / 08:00 CET/CEST
9 February 2023

 

Molten Ventures plc

("Molten", the "Group" or the "Company")

Investor Day

 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Dublin: GRW), a leading venture capital firm investing in and developing high growth digital technology businesses, will be hosting an Investor Day at 9.00am today for investors and sell-side analysts.

The event gathers some of the CEOs from across the Molten portfolio and offers an opportunity to learn about the trends in technology across Europe and the key advancements in the sector.

No new material disclosures will be made during the event. A recording of Chief Executive Officer Martin Daviss keynote presentation will be made available on the IR website on 17th February.  

 

Enquiries:

 

Molten Ventures plc

Martin Davis (Chief Executive Officer)

Ben Wilkinson (Chief Financial Officer)

+44 (0)20 7931 8800

Numis Securities

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Simon Willis

Jamie Loughborough

Havish Patel

 

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Goodbody Stockbrokers

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker,

Euronext Dublin Sponsor

Don Harrington

Charlotte Craigie

Dearbhla Gallagher

 

+44 (0) 20 3841 6202

Powerscourt

Public relations

Elly Williamson

Jane Glover

+44 (0)7970 246 725 /

+44 (0)7713 246 126

 

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them to transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships. We believe it is our role to support the entrepreneurs who will invent the future, and that future is being built, today, in Europe.

 

As at 30 September 2022, Molten Ventures had a diverse portfolio with shareholdings in 78 companies, 21 of which represent our Core holdings and account for 64% of the Gross Portfolio Value. Our Core companies include Aiven, Thought Machine, Coachhub, Graphcore, and Ledger. We invest across four sectors: Enterprise Technology, Hardware and Deeptech, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health and Wellness, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. We look for high-growth companies operating in new markets, with high potential for global expansion, strong IP, powerful technology, and strong management teams to deliver success. We also look for businesses with the potential to generate strong margins to ensure rapid, sustainable growth in substantial addressable markets.

 

Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, we have deployed over £970m capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over £450m to 30 September 2022.

 

 
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: GROW; GRW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 221819
EQS News ID: 1555325

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

