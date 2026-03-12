National Vision Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2H5Q0 / ISIN: US63845R1077
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12.03.2026 21:53:45
Investor Exits $16 Million Position in National Vision Amid 118% Stock Surge
On February 17, 2026, Engle Capital Management disclosed in an SEC filing that it fully liquidated its position in National Vision Holdings (NASDAQ:EYE), selling 541,898 shares previously worth $15.82 million.According to an SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, Engle Capital Management sold its entire holding of 541,898 shares in National Vision Holdings during the fourth quarter. The fund’s quarter-end position value in the stock decreased by $15.82 million as a result.National Vision Holdings, Inc. is a leading U.S. optical retailer with a broad store footprint and a focus on value-driven eye care. The company leverages a multi-brand strategy and integrated service offerings to capture a diverse customer base. Its scale and operational efficiency support competitive pricing and accessibility in the specialty retail sector.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu National Vision Holdings Inc Registered Shs
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03.03.26
|Ausblick: National Vision mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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04.11.25
|Ausblick: National Vision legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)