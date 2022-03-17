|
17.03.2022 19:31:00
Investor Lesson: What a Company's Financial Filings Can Tell You
A company's financials are more than just a set of numbers. They can tell a story that helps investors understand the core of a business and where its growth opportunity lies. In this podcast, Motley Fool analyst John Rotonti talks with fellow Motley Fool analyst Auri Hughes about the financials to watch before putting your money into a publicly traded company. They discuss:To catch full episodes of all The Motley Fool's free podcasts, check out our podcast center. To get started investing, check out our quick-start guide to investing in stocks. A full transcript follows the video.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!