27.04.2022 08:00:25
AEW UK REIT plc (AEWU)
27 April 2022
AEW UK REIT plc (the "Company")
Investor Presentation
AEW UK REIT Plc is pleased to announce that Alex Short and Laura Elkin, Joint Portfolio Managers, along with Henry Butt, Director, will provide a live presentation relating to the three-month period ended 31 March 2022 via the Investor Meet Company platform on 3rd May 2022 at 10:00am BST.
The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 09:00am the day before the meeting or at any time during the live presentation.
Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet AEW UK REIT Plc via:
https://www.investormeetcompany.com/aew-uk-reit-plc/register-investor
Investors who already follow AEW UK REIT Plc on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.
For further information, please contact:
Notes to Editors
About AEW UK REIT
The Company was listed on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange on 12 May 2015. www.aewukreit.com
LEI: 21380073LDXHV2LP5K50
About AEW UK Investment Management LLP
AEW UK Investment Management LLP employs a well-resourced team comprising 29 individuals covering investment, asset management, operations and strategy. It is part of AEW Group, one of the world's largest real estate managers, with 77.4bn of assets under management as at 30 September 2021. AEW Group comprises AEW SA and AEW Capital Management L.P., a U.S. registered investment manager and their respective subsidiaries. In Europe, as at 30 September 2021, AEW Group managed 36.8bn of real estate assets on behalf of a number of funds and separate accounts with over 430 staff based in 12 locations.
