Zymeworks Aktie
WKN DE: A2DP0F / ISIN: CA98985W1023
|
22.02.2026 18:53:12
Investor Slashes $70 Million From Zymeworks as Stock Jumps 60% in a Year
Redmile Group disclosed a significant reduction in its Zymeworks (NASDAQ:ZYME) position in a February 17, 2026, SEC filing, selling an estimated $70.10 million in shares based on quarterly average pricing.According to a February 17, 2026, SEC filing, Redmile Group reduced its stake in Zymeworks by 3,214,096 shares, with the estimated transaction value totaling $70.10 million based on the average closing price during the fourth quarter of 2025. The quarter-end value of the position decreased by $50.35 million, a result of both share sales and stock price movements.Zymeworks is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of innovative cancer therapies, leveraging a robust pipeline and strategic partnerships with major pharmaceutical firms. The company’s focus on bispecific antibodies and antibody-drug conjugates positions it at the forefront of targeted oncology therapeutics. Zymeworks’ collaborative business model and proprietary technology platforms provide a competitive edge in advancing next-generation cancer treatments.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Zymeworks Inc Registered Shs
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.