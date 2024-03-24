|
Investor Webinar
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euro Manganese Inc. (TSX-V and ASX: EMN; OTCQX: EUMNF; Frankfurt: E06) (the "Company" or "EMN") is pleased to invite shareholders and investors to a webinar on Wednesday, 27 March 2024 in Australia at 7:15 am AWST / 10:15 am AEDT (Tuesday, 26 March 2024 at 4:15 pm PDT / 7:15 pm EDT in North America) where President and CEO, Dr. Matthew James, will provide a Company update and engage in a Q&A session.
Details of the event are as follows:
|Event:
|Euro Manganese Investor Webinar
|Date and time:
|In Australia – Wednesday, 27 March 2024 at 7:15 am AWST / 10:15 am AEDT
|In North America – Tuesday, 26 March at 4:15 pm PDT / 7:15 pm EDT
|Where:
|Zoom Webinar - details to be provided upon registration.
To register your interest for the webinar please click through to the link below:
https://janemorganmanagement-au.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_qIlDZew4Rnm8fvxXayCDyA
After registering your interest, you will receive a confirmation email with information about joining the webinar. Participants will be able to submit questions via the Panel throughout the presentation, given this is a pre-recorded webinar we highly encourage attendees to send through questions via email beforehand to jm@janemorganmanagement.com.au.
About Euro Manganese
Euro Manganese is a battery materials company focused on becoming a leading producer of high-purity manganese for the electric vehicle industry. The Company is advancing development of the Chvaletice Manganese Project in the Czech Republic and pursuing an opportunity to produce battery-grade manganese products in Bécancour, Québec.
The Chvaletice Project is a unique waste-to-value recycling and remediation opportunity involving reprocessing old tailings from a decommissioned mine. It is also the only sizable resource of manganese in the European Union, strategically positioning the Company to provide battery supply chains with critical raw materials to support the global shift to a circular, low-carbon economy.
Euro Manganese is dual listed on the TSX Venture and the ASX, and is also traded on the OTCQX.
Authorized for release by the CEO of Euro Manganese Inc.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) or the ASX accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Enquiries
|Dr. Matthew James
|Jane Morgan, Jane Morgan Management
|President & CEO
|Investor and Media Relations - Australia
|mjames@mn25.ca
|info@janemorganmanagement.com.au
|+ 61 (0) 405 555 618
|Neil Weber, LodeRock Advisors
Investor and Media Relations – North America
|neil.weber@loderockadvisors.com
|+1 (647) 222-0574
Company Address: #709 -700 West Pender St., Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, V6C 1G8
Website: www.mn25.ca
