05.05.2023 12:45:00
Investors: These 7 Words From Warren Buffett Are Critical Right Now
It's no secret that many investors are having a rough time right now. Experts are predicting that a recession may be coming in 2023, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the 10th consecutive time, and several high-profile bank failures have rattled consumers.Amid all this volatility, many investors are worried about how these events will affect the stock market and their investments. That's a normal concern, and even experienced investors have been feeling shaky lately.In times like these, words from experts like Warren Buffett can be reassuring. While even he can't predict the future of the market, there's one phrase that can make periods of volatility easier to stomach: "Bad news is an investor's best friend."Continue reading
