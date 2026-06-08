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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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08.06.2026 05:22:00
Investors: This Might Be the Easiest Way to Buy SpaceX, OpenAI, and Anthropic After Their IPOs
You'd have a hard time finding three initial public offerings (IPOs) as anticipated as those from SpaceX, OpenAI, and Anthropic. With the artificial intelligence (AI) boom in full force, these companies have become some of the world's most talked-about, and they're getting ready to take their talents to public markets.SpaceX is aiming for the largest IPO in history with a planned date of June 12; OpenAI's IPO will likely be later this year or in early 2027; and Anthropic recently filed for an IPO after raising $65 billion in its latest round. While the prospect of owning these stocks may sound appealing, there's no need for investors to try to jump in on Day 1 or even to buy the stocks individually. Arguably the best way to get in on all three is through an index-tracking exchange-traded fund such as the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) or a broad market ETF like the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEMKT: VTI).Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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