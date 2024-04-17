|
17.04.2024 10:15:00
Investors Are Chasing the Biggest Names in Artificial Intelligence. But These 2 Lesser-Known Companies Are AI Stocks to Buy Now.
When my 94-year-old grandfather asks me about artificial intelligence (AI), as he did just last week, I believe it's safe to say that AI is the most hyped trend in business and investing today. But this much attention can raise expectations sky-high. And sky-high expectations tend to lead to overvalued stocks.Unfortunately for investors, many companies are overstating their AI capabilities -- it's so bad that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is starting to investigate false claims. The fakers obviously won't make good AI investments. But legitimately good AI companies may not make good investments today either due to their elevated valuations.And that's why I want to highlight two lesser-known companies today in AppLovin (NASDAQ: APP) and Xometry (NASDAQ: XMTR). Both are legitimate AI stocks. But they are under the radar and potentially undervalued, making them much better buys right now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
