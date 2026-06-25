Incredible Holdings Aktie

Incredible Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2P6F3 / ISIN: SGXE23963270

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
25.06.2026 23:30:00

Investors Are Getting Another Great Opportunity to Buy This Incredible Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Right Now

Many of the leading artificial intelligence companies are stuck between a rock and a hard place when it comes to pleasing investors. On one hand, the market has punished stocks of the leading hyperscalers when they've announced massive capital spending plans. At the same time, the hyperscalers don't have much of a choice but to keep up with their peers in building out artificial intelligence compute capacity and spending heavily on its development. To forgo doing so would leave considerable amounts of money on the table, and the market would surely punish the stock.The latter was seen in a recent development at Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL). The company recently lost two of the leading AI researchers to OpenAI and Anthropic. The market sent shares lower on fears that top talent is key to winning the AI race (even if paying that talent is detrimental to earnings).Ultimately, long-term investors can win from temporary stock price displacements caused by the market's capitulation over AI-related spending. And the recent sell-off in Alphabet shares looks like another great opportunity.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Incredible Holdings Ltd. Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Incredible Holdings Ltd. Registered Shs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Incredible Holdings Ltd. Registered Shs 0,00 0,00% Incredible Holdings Ltd. Registered Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

03:59 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
03:36 KW 26: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
26.06.26 KW 26: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
21.06.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 25
21.06.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 25: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schließen nahezu unverändert -- Apple bringt erneute KI-Sorgen: ATX verabschiedet sich mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt in Rot -- Börsen in Asien letztlich schwächer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt geriet am Freitag unter Druck. Auch deutsche Anleger trennten sich verstärkt von ihren Investments. In Fernost hatten die Bären das Kommando.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen