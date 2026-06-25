Incredible Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2P6F3 / ISIN: SGXE23963270
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25.06.2026 23:30:00
Investors Are Getting Another Great Opportunity to Buy This Incredible Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Right Now
Many of the leading artificial intelligence companies are stuck between a rock and a hard place when it comes to pleasing investors. On one hand, the market has punished stocks of the leading hyperscalers when they've announced massive capital spending plans. At the same time, the hyperscalers don't have much of a choice but to keep up with their peers in building out artificial intelligence compute capacity and spending heavily on its development. To forgo doing so would leave considerable amounts of money on the table, and the market would surely punish the stock.The latter was seen in a recent development at Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL). The company recently lost two of the leading AI researchers to OpenAI and Anthropic. The market sent shares lower on fears that top talent is key to winning the AI race (even if paying that talent is detrimental to earnings).Ultimately, long-term investors can win from temporary stock price displacements caused by the market's capitulation over AI-related spending. And the recent sell-off in Alphabet shares looks like another great opportunity.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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29.01.26
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