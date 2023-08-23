|
23.08.2023 15:55:36
Investors Are Giving Up on These 2 Stocks -- Should You?
There's been considerable uncertainty in the stock investing community lately. After a strong start to 2023, stock prices have gotten choppy in the summer months, and that has put many investors on edge. Wednesday morning, it looked as though markets might rebound modestly from losses over the past couple of days, but the gains that stock index futures implied were relatively small.One problem investors face is that the consumer economy appears to be going through a slowdown. As interest rates rise, debt-ridden consumers have less money to spend, and that has forced them to prioritize what they buy. That's been bad news for Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) and Foot Locker (NYSE: FL), as their most recent financial results have shown the impact of the pain consumers are feeling and are raising doubts about their ability to rebound.Shares of Peloton Interactive plunged 30% in premarket trading on Wednesday morning. The move took the interactive fitness stock below $5 per share, an unprecedented low level since its 2019 initial public offering.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!