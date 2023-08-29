29.08.2023 11:30:00

Investors Are Making a Big Mistake by Overlooking Nike's Ace in the Hole

So far, 2023 has been a strong year for the broader stock market. Unfortunately, Nike (NYSE: NKE) has not shared in that growth. The sports apparel giant's stock is down by more than 15% year to date and off by a painful 45% from its all-time high.Nike stock has been under pressure thanks to mounting concerns that consumers are pulling back on spending, particularly on discretionary purchases like premium-priced shoes and athletic wear.The good news is that Nike is in a league of its own, both in terms of the strength of its brand and its ability to engage directly with consumers. Here's why this blue-chip stock is worth buying now.

