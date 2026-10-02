Investors Are Missing the Boat as Nio Impressively Navigates Brutal Price War

If you haven't heard, there's a bit of a price war going on in China's automotive market. Here are a few statistics to chew on (they're pretty ugly).

In the first eight months of 2026, China's auto industry profits declined 16% from the prior year. As aggressive discounting spread across the industry, it wiped out an estimated $68 billion in revenue over a three-year span, and over 70% of domestic car sales in China are tracking at a loss. With stagnant demand, China's automotive factories are stuck running at a highly inefficient rate, making each vehicle even less profitable. It's not a good situation, and automakers are quickly exporting every sale they can.

Despite this margin-eroding price war, Nio (NYSE: NIO) has shone, and there's one obvious, yet still overlooked, reason why.

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