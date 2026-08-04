General Motors Aktie

General Motors für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1C9CM / ISIN: US37045V1008

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04.08.2026 14:45:00

Investors Are Overlooking 1 Catalyst That Could Drive Billions in Profits at Ford and GM

Interestingly, investors looking for potential future catalysts for both General Motors (NYSE: GM) and Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) might just find their answers in the past.While Stellantis is busy refocusing on its core vehicle production strategy and broader turnaround, both Ford and GM are busy diversifying and seeking new and incremental revenue streams. One catalyst with the potential to add billions in revenue and profit is the defense business.Here's a brief history lesson on GM's and Ford's defense businesses and what reviving them could mean for long-term investors.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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